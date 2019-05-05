Milan "Mile" Bjelotomich

MUNSTER, IN - Milan "Mile" Bjelotomich, 96, of Munster, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. Milan was born in Donji Tiskovac, near Tromedja, in the former Jugoslavia.

He is survived by his daughter Mira Bjelotomich Irons; grandchildren, Mallory (Jim) Hunt of Philadelphia and David (Casi) Irons of Cleveland; brothers Nikola (Zora) and their children and grandchildren and Jovan in Serbia; dear sister-in-law Olga Grozdanich of Highland; nephew Milan (Ruth) Grozdanich and their children Milana and Jelena of Munster; niece Sonja (Mane) Ogrizovich and their children Pero and Nina of Munster; in addition to many family members and kumovi locally, across the United States, and in Serbia. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years Dushanka (2017), parents and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church only.

Milan was employed for over 30 years at Inland Steel prior to his retirement. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN, a former long-time member of the St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL, and a founding member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Boston, MA; member of the Movement of Serbian Cetniks Ravna Gora in Schererville, IN; and past Master and 50+ year member of the Fraternal Order of Masons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN or the Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization (www.lifelinechicago.org), are greatly appreciated.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements, 219-322-6616.