Milan Dakich
Milan Dakich

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Milan Dakich, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Edith; sons Peter (Karen) Dakich, Mark Dakich, and David (Melissa) Dakich; grandchildren Julia Dakich, Jimmy Dakich, and Christopher Dakich; brother-in-law Roderic Daniels; and many devoted nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ljubo, mother Leposava, and brother Monchillo, brother-in-law Ned North, and sister-in-law Martha Daniels.

Milan graduated from Emerson High School in 1948, and earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from Indiana State University. He worked for forty-two years at Purdue University Calumet as a professor in the Department of Communication and Creative Arts. Previous to teaching at Purdue, Milan taught in the Gary Public Schools. Milan held numerous civic offices, both elected and appointed. He served as a Trustee on the Merrillville Town Board from 1976 to 1983, and also served on the Merrillville Planning Commission, as well as the Board of Zoning Appeals. He was a Merrillville representative to the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, a Ross Township Representative to the Lake County Drainage Board Advisory Committee, and a Board Member of the Merrillville Conservancy District Board. Milan was a life-long member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. In recent years he was very active in the church's Historical Society. Milan's kindness, good humor, and devoted community spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Contributions may be made in Milan's memory to the St. Sava Historical Society or to Purdue University Office of Institutional Advancement.

Funeral services for family will be held privately. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.




Published in The Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
July 2, 2020
My condolences and sympathy to the Dakich family. You have such a wonderful family which is a tribute to your parents. Your father was a very kind and caring man. May he rest in peace.
Kathleen Stroia
Kathleen
Friend
