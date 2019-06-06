Mildred A. (Lang) Johnson (1919 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Obituary
Mildred A. Johnson (nee Lang)

HIGHLAND, IN - Mildred A. Johnson (nee Lang), 100, of Highland, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Lois; sister-in-law, Barbara Lang; daughter-in-law, Ramona Johnson; two grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her loving husband, C. Verner Johnson, and her grandson, Jason.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM, immediately following visitation; Rev. Don Rector, officiating. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, 153 Tilden Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Mildred was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Highland, IN, and was an Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City, IN.

Published in The Times on June 6, 2019
