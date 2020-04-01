Mildred "Mitzi" Ann Pogo (nee Ribar)

HOBART, IN - Mildred "Mitzi" Ann Pogo (nee Ribar), age 90, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. Mitzi was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Church, a member of the American Legion Post 100 in Lake Station, Women of the Moose, former member of VFW 1562 and the Greek Catholic Union Insurance Lodge #66. She will be greatly missed.

Mitzi was preceded in death by her parents George and Julia Ribar; husband Edward Pogo; son Emil F. Kohut, Jr.; brothers Theodore and Myron Ribar. She is survived by her brother Jerome (Nancy) Ribar.

A private visitation for Mitzi will be Friday, April 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart., Pastor Fr. Michal Bucko officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Portage. www.burnsfuneral.com