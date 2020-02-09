Mildred "Mitzi" Beconovich

HIGHLAND, IN - Mildred "Mitzi" Beconovich, 94, of Highland, died on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was married to her loving husband Dr. Robert "Buck" Beconovich (deceased) of 55 years. Mitzi was a lifelong Hammond resident with her parents Risto and Mary Tanasijevich and sisters Rose (Stanley) Wolucka and Sophie (Ken) Lowe.

Mitzi and Buck were avid golfers, fishermen, vegetable gardeners, and walkers. Mitzi also practiced yoga for over 50 years and considered it her key to longevity. As members of Woodmar Country Club and Briar Ridge Country Club, they played countless rounds of golf and hands of bridge while socializing with many long-time close friends. In retirement, they often traveled in their motor home, shared with Buck's sister and husband, as they fished all over the U.S., including the Great Lakes, the rivers of Colorado, and the Kachemak Bay shoreline in southern Alaska.

There will be no visitation. Memorial donations may be given to "Hospice of the Calumet Area". www.kishfuneralhome.net