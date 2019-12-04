Mildred C. Graham

VALPARAISO, IN -

Mildred C. Graham of Valparaiso, IN passed away on October 31, 2019 at the age of 99 in Surprise, AZ. Mildred was born on March 23, 1920 in Porter County, IN to the late Joseph L. and Anna (Thoesen) Peterman. She married Delmar L. Graham in 1943; he preceded her in death in 1998.

A 1938 graduate of Jackson Township High School, Mildred entered the workforce, eventually managing the Hut Restaurant on the grounds of Valpo Tech where she became like a mother to the young men who attended the school. A great love of travel led to a new career as a travel agent, and she visited countries on six of the seven continents. After retiring at the age of 75, she volunteered at Porter Memorial Hospital and Life Care Nursing Home. She was a longtime season ticket holder for Valparaiso University Men's basketball games as well as a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. Mildred was a lifetime member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she was involved with the Rosary Society and the Oasis Club.

Mildred is survived by her children Robert (Sandra) Graham of Buckeye, AZ, Gerald (Margaret) Graham of Noblesville, IN, and Linda Graham of Larkspur, CA; her grandchildren Ronald, Deborah, Jennifer, Christine, Michael, Lara, and Evan; her great-grandchildren Mikayla, Sydney, Payton, Graham, Lucy, Henning, and Bates; and sister Ruth Bettin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Joseph L. Peterman, and sister Madolin Fry.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1885 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso. Visitation with the family will be in the vestibule one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial at St. Paul Cemetery on Sturdy Rd. Memorials may be made to the .