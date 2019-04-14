Mildred Farlow Pritchett

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Mildred Farlow Pritchett, age 99, a resident of Hartsfield Village and formerly of Hammond died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Mildred Pritchett worked at the Hammond Chamber of Commerce for 23 years variously as secretary to the Chamber Executive and twice as acting Executive of the Chamber. Upon her retirement from the Chamber of Commerce in 1991, she worked at Citizens Financial Services Company for nine years retiring again in 2000 at age 80. Mildred and her husband Harry Pritchett moved from Paoli, IN, to Hammond in 1946. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Harry and her seven siblings. Mildred and her deceased husband Harry have two children: Michael (Elaine) Pritchett and Patrice (Philip) Smith; three grandchildren: Derek (Kari) Smith, Drew Smith, and Susan Pritchett (Steve Alden); and one great grandchild: Emily Pritchett Alden.

A family private ceremony has been held. She will be in our hearts and memories forever. For full obituary: www.fagenmiller.com

Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital or to Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point, IN.