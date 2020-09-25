Mildred J. Slavey

VALPARAISO, IN -

Mildred J. Slavey, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 12, 1939 in Barbourville, KY to Dallas and Hazel (Johnson) Castle. Mildred was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven, and had been active as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible Teacher, and caring for the babies in the nursery. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, tending to her flowers, and watching Jeopardy every night. Mildred will be remembered as a modest and gracious woman, who cared deeply for others and put their needs before her own.

On February 4, 1957 in Jonesville, VA, she married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Slavey, who survives, along with their daughters: Virginia (Joe) Geck of Lake Ozark, MO, Pam (Grant) Sweeney of Valparaiso, Janice (James) Keene of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Michael David, Dr. Kyle Sweeney, Elise Sweeney, Hannah (Nick) Violanti, Scott Keene; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Alexis, Jobie; and brothers: Dalton (Shirley) Castle, David (Peggy) Castle, and Michael Castle. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Barbara Emmett, Katherine Lay; brothers: Kenneth and Calvin Castle; and her beloved dog, Bambi.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral will begin on Monday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.

A special thank you to Dunes Hospice for the exceptional care they showed to Mildred, particularly Tracy and Salena.