Mildred L. "Millie" Blank, age 81, passed away on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Sr. for 56 years. Loving mother of Thomas (Joy) Blank, Todd Blank, Tammi Blank, Terri Blank and Kenny G. Blank, Jr. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Survived by many cousins and very long time friend Nadine Spangler. Preceded in death by her sisters Ida and Lois. Millie will always be remembered for her passion of taking care of her family and her family dogs.

Visitation and Funeral Services were held privately for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, ST. JOHN. For more information 219-465-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.