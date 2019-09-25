Mildred M. Schoon

LACROSSE, IN - Mildred M. Schoon, 96 of LaCrosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born May 15, 1923 in Kouts to John and Tillie (Hitz) Heinold and graduated from LaCrosse High School. Mil was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in LaCrosse, had been actively involved in the Republican Party of LaPorte County, and served on the LaCrosse Library Board for 17 years. Mil will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be dearly missed.

In 1941, she married Kenneth Knope, who passed away in 1950, and on November 8, 1952, in LaCrosse, she married LaVern Schoon, who passed away in 2000. Mil is survived by her children: Carol (Ron) Clindaniel of LaPorte, Robert (Judy) Schoon of Camino, CA, Judy (John) Holmgren of LaCrosse, Larry (Kathy) Schoon of LaCrosse; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Krueger-Artist; and sister-in-law, Ruby Knope. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Aldene Frieden, Wilma Stuck, Edith White, Roy Heinold, Dick Heinold and Les Heinold.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Washington St., LaCrosse, Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.