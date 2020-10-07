1/
Mildred Mae (Sherwood) Jackson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Mae Jackson (nee Sherwood)

HIGHLAND, IN -

Mildred Mae Jackson (nee Sherwood), age 91, of Highland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Mildred is survived by her daughter Kim Jackson (Teresa Matthews); four loving grandchildren, Sara, Daniel, Josh, Amanda (Alex) Parker; and brother, Dwight (Libby) Sherwood. Preceded by her dear husband, Luther; two sons, James Jackson, Ricky (still living, Kyo) Jackson; daughter, Diane (Late, Earl) Griffin; dear parents Elmer and Myrtle Sherwood; two brothers, Roy (Shirley) Sherwood and Dewey Sherwood. Mildred was a long-time area resident and worked for the School City of Hammond for over 25 years.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 3:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rose Fier officiating. In addition to flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending visitation and service are asked to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved