Mildred Mae Jackson (nee Sherwood)

HIGHLAND, IN -

Mildred Mae Jackson (nee Sherwood), age 91, of Highland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Mildred is survived by her daughter Kim Jackson (Teresa Matthews); four loving grandchildren, Sara, Daniel, Josh, Amanda (Alex) Parker; and brother, Dwight (Libby) Sherwood. Preceded by her dear husband, Luther; two sons, James Jackson, Ricky (still living, Kyo) Jackson; daughter, Diane (Late, Earl) Griffin; dear parents Elmer and Myrtle Sherwood; two brothers, Roy (Shirley) Sherwood and Dewey Sherwood. Mildred was a long-time area resident and worked for the School City of Hammond for over 25 years.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) Schererville, IN from 3:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Rose Fier officiating. In addition to flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending visitation and service are asked to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol.

