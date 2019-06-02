Mildred Marie Kinley Bunch (nee Eaton)

HESSVILLE, IN - Mildred Marie Kinley Bunch (nee Eaton), age 94, of Hessville, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Wednesday May 30, 2019.

She is survived by two loving sons: Jerry (Debbie) Kinley and Robert (Selby) Kinley; eight wonderful grandchildren: Tracy Kinley, Robin (John) Randall, Tammy (Jimbo) Matthews, Brent (Donna) Kinley, Trever (Pam) Kinley, Derick (Missy) Kinley, Anthony (Stephine) Kinley, Jerry (Rachel) Kinley; granddaughter in-law, Beth Kinley; 25 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; one brother, Marion (Catherine) Eaton; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends including dear friend Doris Guinn.

Preceded in death by her husbands: Gerald Kinley and Charles Bunch;grandson, Robert Kinley; two great grandsons: Kyle and Brian; parents, William (Minnie) Eaton, two brothers: William (Lorraine) Eaton and James (Dorothy) Eaton; two sisters: Lula and Becky (Clarence) Stocks.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Terrace Park Church of God, 3104-173rd Street, Hammond (Hessville) with Rev. Edward Cunningham, officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday morning at Terrace Park Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Tiny was born and raised in Johnson City, IL and has lived in the Hessville area since 1955. She was a long time faithful member of Terrace Park Church of God.

Tiny enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was retired from Porters Cleaners where she was a clerk. Tiny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed and remembered for her strong faith in God.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Terrace Park Church of God.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.