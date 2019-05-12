Mildred "Millie" Matone (nee Krauth)

SUN CITY, AZ - Mildred "Millie" Matone (nee Krauth) of Sun City, AZ, previously of Griffith, IN, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Greeley, CO where she was visiting her newest great-grandson. She was born October 25, 1920 in Messina, IA.

She is survived by her children Carolyn (late Floyd) Sanders, Bill (Judy) Matone, Bev (Doug) Kilgore and Patricia (Jeff) Schroeder; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Jean Bissell and brother Ted Krauth. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Joe Matone.

Millie and Joe retired to Sun City, AZ in 1982. There they spent over thirty years golfing and socializing with their friends. Millie golfed into her 90's and was known for her long straight drives, even though she was legally blind.

Millie was a faithful member of Lakeview Methodist Church in Sun City, AZ. She retired from Beiriger Elementary School cafeteria in Griffith, IN.

A Memorial Service and burial will take place at a later date at the National Cemetery in Arizona.

Memorial contributions may be made in Millie's name to Hearts in Motion, 2210 US 41, Schererville, IN 46375.

Arrangements are being handled by ADVANTAGE RUNYOUN STEVENSON TREVINO CHAPEL, LAKEWOOD, CO.