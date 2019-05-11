Mildred Paich Vajagich

HIGHLAND, IN -

Mildred Paich Vajagich, age 92, known to many as Seja, died peacefully at home in Highland on April 29, 2019.

Mildred was born in East Chicago on May 15, 1926, to Milutin and Martha Paich. She graduated from Washington High School in 1944. She studied business at Northwestern University, graduating in 1948, all while helping with her parents' grocery store.

In 1955, she married Millard Vajagich, who became her constant companion. After 63 years, it's difficult to think of one without the other at church, traveling, organizing the annual Family Picnic, and in everyday life, whether in the kitchen, sewing room, or garden: once you found Seja, you could usually find Millard.

In her 40s, she earned a Masters of Early Childhood Education from the Erickson Institute. She was a lifelong educator, directing the Charlotte R. Riley Child Center at then Purdue Calumet for many years. After retirement, she regularly visited the Purdue Fitness Center.

In retirement, she was able to devote herself to more of her talents. Always cooking or baking, she shared her creations with all those that were around to enjoy them. Her sewing, the coveted baba couture line, marks many events in countless lives. From matching plaid, to outfits for herself, to baby blankets, her creations would be a fashion show of memories.

Seja was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, of SNF Lodge 104 in East Chicago, of the Circle of Serbian Sisters, and of the St. George Church Board (along with Millard, of course).

With relatives and friends across the nation, in Serbia, Croatia, Canada, and across the world, Seja will be missed by all who met her.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Millard, her children Dawn (Peter) Lanman, Robert, Yvonne (Michael) French and her grandchildren Alice, Sarah-Anne, Elisabeth, George and Peter. Kumovi to Versal, Chabraja, Sakelaris and Lakich families. Preceded in death by mother, father and beloved brothers Sam and Ralph.

The funeral was held bedside in her home. Charitable to the end, Mildred's body was donated to the Anatomical Education Program at IUPUI. Mildred made this her wish over 20 years ago after her brother Ralph died of Lou Gehrig's disease.

Donations can be given to St. George Orthodox Church in Schererville, or to the Professor Mildred P. Vajagich Endowed Scholarship at Purdue Northwest, Institutional Advancement, 2200 169th Street Hammond, IN 46323 or at http://pnw.edu/giving/ or to the .

Please join us for a memorial parastos at the St. George Serbian Church in Schererville on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Halls of St. George.