Mildred Pauline Ragon (nee Loudermilk)

HOBART, IN - Mildred Pauline Ragon (nee Loudermilk), age 90, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1929 in Decker Township, IN to the late Joseph and Bessie Loudermilk. She graduated from Purdue University in 1976 with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She worked at St. Mary Medical Center for 22 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a devoted Catholic and long-time member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Mildred was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching games with her family. On March 12, 1948, she married the love of her life, Charles Elmer Ragon.

She is survived by her children, Charles P. (Carol) Ragon, Linda S. (Gerald) Gaydos, Dan (Kathy) Ragon, Michael (Deb) Ragon, Glen (Terry) Ragon, Patty (Tim) Marsee; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles Elmer Ragon; her son, Russell Ragon, daughter-in-law, Sandy Ragon; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions in Mildred's name may be made to VNA Hospice Foundation, 2401 Valley Drive Valparaiso, IN 46383.Visitation for Mildred will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 3530 Illinois Street, New Chicago, IN starting with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.