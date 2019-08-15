Milena Dmitrovic

HIGHLAND, IN - Milena Dmitrovic, age 83 of Highland, passed away August 13, 2019.

She is survived by her son John (Karen) Dmitrovic; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister Mira Kirincic; brother Ilija (Milka) Kosier; numerous nieces and nephews, Kumovi and dear friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in East Chicago, with Rev. Aleksandar Savic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Milena's family on Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Milena was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of East Chicago.