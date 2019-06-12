Milka Vuckovic (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
7800 Taft St
Merrillville, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral
7800 Taft St.
Merrillville, IN
Obituary
Milka Vuckovic

ST. JOHN, IN - Milka Vuckovic, age 90, a resident of St. John, passed away on June 10, 2019. Milka was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville IN and St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Joliet, IL. She was born in Selo Poljane, Yugoslavia in 1929. Milka was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who whole-heartedly loved her family. She was a talented seamstress who was best known for her tasty Serbian delicacies.

Milka was preceded in death by her parents, Stevan and Mica (Djukic) Hrnjak, her beloved husband, Simeon and brother Slobodan Hrnjak.

Milka is survived by loving sons: Dr. Stevan (Norma) Vuckovic of St. John IN, George Vuckovic of Minneapolis, MN and Jovan Grbic of Alberta, Canada; grandchildren: Alexandra, Michaela, Nikola and Stevan; sister, Jelka Ostojic.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 directly at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 7800 Taft St., Merrillville, IN, with V. Rev. Aleksandar Novakovic, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to funeral from 9:30-10:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Cathedral.

For further information please call Dave or Mileva at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.


Published in The Times on June 12, 2019
