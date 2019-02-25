Millie Dust (nee Serdar)

DYER, IN - Millie Dust (nee Serdar), age 71, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of David Dust. Loving mother of Michelle (Gustavo) Dust-Socarras. Dear sister of Julia (late Joseph) Boyer, Anna Serdar, late Nicholas Serdar, late Milan (Adeline) Serdar, late Bessie (late Robert) DiCarlo and sister-in-law of Robert (Pat) Dust. Devoted aunt of Mark (Christy) Serdar, Rob (Christina) Serdar, Bob (Anne) DiCarlo, Sue (John) Mollenaar, Sue (Jason) Maupin, and Julie (Tom) Lanham. Preceded in death by her parents Nick and Anna May Serdar.

Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 noon at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN leaving for a 1:00 PM funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church 2505 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL with Rev. John Holyer officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery – Hammond, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com