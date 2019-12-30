Millie Zeman

Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Obituary
Millie Zeman

MUNSTER, IN - Millie Zeman, age 79, of Munster, IN passed away on December 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Zeman; loving children: Helenka Zeman, Jessica (George) Vezmar, Andy (Patti) Zeman, Billy (Kristen) Zeman, and Maly Toro; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday December 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 30, 2019
