Millie Zeman

MUNSTER, IN - Millie Zeman, age 79, of Munster, IN passed away on December 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Zeman; loving children: Helenka Zeman, Jessica (George) Vezmar, Andy (Patti) Zeman, Billy (Kristen) Zeman, and Maly Toro; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday December 30, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with a service at 7:00 p.m at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

