Milojko Balac

HIGHLAND, IN - Milojko Balac age 79 of Highland, passed away February 26, 2019. Milojko was born December 22, 1939 in Peulje, Bosna in the former Yugoslavia. He immigrated to the United States in 1967 and brought his family to join him the following year.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jeia Balac; daughters: Sonja (Nikola) Beader and Mirjana (Tomislav) Nikolic; six grandchildren: Marko (Linnea) Beader, Kyle Pfeiffer, Nikola and Natasa Beader, Katarina and Jelena Nikolic. He is also survived by his sister Mioljka Blesic and her family of Futog Serbia, brother, Dragan Balac of St John, IN, Strina (aunt) Djuka Balac and her family of Highland, IN, daughter in law Kristin Balac and numerous family and Kumovi in the U.S. and Serbia who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Djuro and Jela Balac and his son George Balac.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Milojko's family on Thursday, February 28 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy, Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Milojko was retired from LTV Steel after many years of service. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville, IN. since he came to the United States. He was the best husband, tata, deda and friend and will be remembered with immense love always. He was a great man whose legacy will live on through his grandchildren whom he adored.