Dr. Milton B. Bergal "Doc"

In Loving Memory of Dr. Milton B. Bergal On His Third Anniversary In Heaven. To My Loving Husband, Always in my heart, our love goes on forever and ever... I read to you each day, the love letters you wrote me. I know you are with me always still the separation is painful. God has a place for you, you are my angel. Until we are together again, I'll always watch the sunsets, play your favorite song, and sip a little wine. I thank God everyday that we are blessed to have each other. God bless you, my love. I miss you, and love you always. Your Loving Wife.