Mindy C Barnett

BURBONNAIS, IL - Mindy C. Barnett, age 44, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at AMITA St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. She was born July 3, 1975 in Columbia City, IN, the daughter of Donald C. and Margaret Hunerjager Johnson.

Mindy married Shane P. Barnett on March 19, 2011 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

A memorial visitation will be held 4:00 -8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at CLANCY -GEMON FUNERAL HOME, BURBONNAIS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue https://midwestbtrescue.org//.

