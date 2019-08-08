Mineko Hirata

LOWELL, IN - Mineko Hirata 96, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Wittenberg Lutheran Village, where she was a resident for eight years. She is survived by her brother, Kenny (Chiyo) Hirata, of Lowell, and nieces and nephews, Margo (Mike) Nakayama, Byron (Barb) Inouye, Robert Inouye, Mimi (Dave Myers) Hirata, Jo Ann (Gary Dolick) Hirata and David (Molly Tucker) Hirata. She was preceded in death by her sister Yoshiko Inouye and niece Amy. Mineko had been a member of The Friends of the Lowell Public Library, the Women's Association of NW Indiana Symphony, and Chicago's Midwest Buddhist Temple where she was involved in their Women's Assoc. and the Golden Agers. She was a retired Accounts Payable Supervisor from Lutheran Medical Center in Cleveland, OH and then worked for RGIS after moving to Lowell.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Sunday August 11, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with a Memorial Service Sunday August 18, at 1:00 p.m. at her church, 435 W. Menomonee St., Chicago, IL 60614. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Wittenberg Lutheran Village. www.sheetsfuneral.com