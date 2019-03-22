Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minerva Carmen Ross.

Minerva Carmen Ross

HIGHLAND, IN - Minerva Carmen Ross age 88, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Elmer Ross; daughters, Linda (Daniel) Yatsko and Sharon (Mark) Habzansky; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Becky) Yatsko and Carrie (Tim) McGrath; great grandchildren, Benjamin Yatsko, Molly Yatsko, Lillian McGrath and Declan McGrath and sister, Anna Burns.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME (9039 Kleinman Road Highland, IN) with Rev. Tim Powers officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Humane Indiana for Animals. Online condolences may be left at kuiperfh.com.