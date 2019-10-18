Minnie Bailey

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Minnie Bailey, 92, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Willie (Learlean) Hill, Sr.; daughters Shirley Bailey of East Chicago, IN and Emmastein Hardin of Indianapolis, IN; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 3902-06 Alexander Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Justin C. Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.