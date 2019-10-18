Minnie Bailey

Guest Book
  • "Your mother was such a wonderful and kind person. I am so..."
    - Betty Kennedy Shepherd
Service Information
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-2024
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
3902-06 Alexander Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
3902-06 Alexander Street
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Minnie Bailey

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Minnie Bailey, 92, of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her son Willie (Learlean) Hill, Sr.; daughters Shirley Bailey of East Chicago, IN and Emmastein Hardin of Indianapolis, IN; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11am at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 3902-06 Alexander Street, East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Justin C. Kidd, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.