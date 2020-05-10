Miriam B. Swanson "Brown-Brownie" VALPARAISO, IN - Miriam B. "Brown-Brownie" Swanson 95, originally from Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully in her home in Chicago on April 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert W. Swanson; daughter, Jeanine Karch; son, Neil Swanson; grandson Kyle D. Swanson; sister, Phyllis Laughery; and parents, Floyd and Esther Brown. Survivors include her much-loved family: son, Barry Swanson; daughter-in-law, Darla Swanson; grandchildren, Christopher and Michael Swanson, Arissa (Scott) Walsh, and Lisa and Ben (Kari) Karch. She leaves great-grandchildren: Noah Swanson, Kaitlyn and Bradley Karch, and her newest great-granddaughter, Madelyn Kyle Walsh. Other family include her brother, James (Jo) Brown who lovingly referred to her as "Mumps"; niece, Teri (Robert) Gray; nephews, John Laughery and Matt (Melissa) Brown. Her niece, Cathy Laughery was beloved and with her until the end. Miriam was a graduate of Valparaiso University, Valparaiso, IN. When she moved to Chicago, she never looked back. She was a ticket agent for United Airlines at the corner of Monroe and Wabash. She had many close life-long friends. Her dear friend Margie worked with Miriam at United and remarked that she was well-known and respected as "Brownie" and was a mentor to many. Miriam resided on Oak Street with another close friend, Lois, and these two had many adventures together. Miriam traveled the world and stayed in touch with other co-workers including dear friend, Klaus, from Hamburg, Germany. Miriam married Robert Swanson and they led active lives. They split their time between their homes at Lake Point Tower in Chicago and Indian Wells, California. She and Bob were members of Sunset Ridge Country Club in Chicago and Eldorado Country Club in Indian Wells. Once married, she and Bob traveled often with dear friends, Sam and Shirley Marotta. Miriam loved and was a patron of the arts. She was a lifetime member of the Chicago Symphony, The Art Institute, the Woman's Athletic Club, and the Chicago Opera Theatre. Miriam loved the city of Chicago would remark how she might just be its best advocate and tour guide! She remembered Chicago's skyscraper-covered River Front when it was home to a nine-hole golf course! Miriam was a member of the Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago. She is much loved and will be greatly missed. Memorials can be made to Fourth Presbyterian Church or Valparaiso University.



