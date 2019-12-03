Miriam Dolores (Gearhart) Wedding Kenealy

DeMOTTE, IN - Miriam Dolores (Gearhart) Wedding Kenealy, age 86, of DeMotte, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Aperion Care Center.

Dolores was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on October 12, 1933, the daughter of Benjamin H. and Almedia (Holbrook) Gearhart. She lived in Lake County, IN most of her life. Dolores married Frank "Jim" Kenealy who preceded her in death on November 10, 2004.

Dolores is survived by her children: Judith (Gary) King; Timothy (Deborah) Wedding; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; dear friend: Jeannine Brockus; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, husband, first husband: Floyd "Coon Dog" Wedding and seven brothers.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE - DeMOTTE, IN from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow on Wednesday at 2:00 PM with Pastor Karl Frincke officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church of DeMotte, IN.

To share a memory with the family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.