Miriam "Mimi" Jeanne Kodicek

MUNSTER, IN - Miriam "Mimi" Jeanne Kodicek, 86, of Munster, formerly of Lansing, IL and Hammond, IN passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She is survived by her nephews, Dan (Michelle) Kodicek and their daughter, Ella and Matt (Jena) Kodicek and their sons, Ben and Brayden; former sister-in-law, Cheryl Kirsch Kodicek and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne and Rudy Kodicek; brothers, Larry and David Kodicek.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rabbi Mordechai Levin and Rabbi Raphael Ostrovsky officiating at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Miriam was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Munster. For many years she was a member of the Illiana Hadassah, The American Association of University Women-Calumet Area Branch and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. Miriam was a speech/language therapist in the Thornton Fractional School District from 1955-1988. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1951 and Purdue University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She received her Master of Arts Degree from Western Michigan University in 1962. Miriam enjoyed creative cooking and baking, writing poetry, composing music, movie going, playing "Mah-Jongg" and "surfing the net." Her caregivers, Vitalija, Mariola and Bogusha enhanced Miriam's daily life by their loving care and professional knowledge. Also, she received compassionate care from the staff at Great Lakes Healthcare Center in Dyer for the past 18 months and Hospice of the Calumet Area during her final days. She will be remembered as being frank and honest, loving and caring, helpful and interesting. She will be missed by many. Contributions in Miriam's memory may be made to Illiana Hadassah, Congregation Beth Israel or a .