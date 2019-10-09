Mirko Cucuz

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mirko Cucuz age 75 of Schererville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1944 in Peulje, Bosna in the former Yugoslavia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Stoja; son Gojko (Dragana) Cucuz, daughter Jela (Zivadin) Marjanovich; five grandchildren Luka, Maksim, Danilo, Tatiana and Novak; brothers Bogdan (Jela) Cucuz of England and Gojko (Mira) Cucuz of Canada; sisters Janja Kurbalija of Serbia and Ljubica Acamovic of Canada; sister in law Mara Cucuz; Kumovi the Balac Family as well as numerous family, friends, and Kumovi across the United States, Canada, Serbia and England. He was preceded in death by his parents Pero and Milka; brothers Vojislav, Dmitar and Jovo; sisters Danka Sormaz and Ruza Ivetic.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville with V. Reverend Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Mirko's family on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Mirko retired from LTV Steel and Arcelor Mittal after 37 years of service. He was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father, as well as the best Deda. His pride and joy were his five grandchildren whom he treasured and cared for deeply.