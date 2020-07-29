1/1
Mitchell Boilek
1961 - 2020
Mitchell Boilek

HAMMOND, IN - Mitchell Boilek, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was 58 years old, born in East Chicago, IN on December 13, 1961. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Boilek and sister, Natalie Kozial (Frank). He is survived by his wife Cynthia Boilek, children, Susie (Kenny) Uylaki, John (Alisa) Lamb; mother, Loretta Maglish; brother, Richard (Nancy) Boilek; grandchildren: Johnathan, Joshua, Alexia Lamb, and Kaitlyn Uylaki; God Parents, Thelma and Glen Matthew.

He was the business owner of Hydraulic Solutions LLC, where he took pride in his work. Known as "Papa Fishy", he was a member of Angler's Dream and Illiana Bass Anglers. He loved telling anyone he knew about his fishing stories.

He also enjoyed coaching his Grandkids in Baseball. Attending games, whether it was Baseball, Football or lacrosse. He was their biggest fan. He was a simple man, who had the biggest heart, he would give you the shirt off his back. He loved teaching moments. He will always have a place in our hearts and will be dearly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life August 1st Wicker Park Highland, Indiana 1:00-4:00 PM.



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wicker Park
