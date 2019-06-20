MITZI LABASH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MITZI LABASH.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mitzi Labash

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MITZI LABASH ON HER 12TH YEAR IN HEAVEN 5/8/1942-6/20/2007. I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I thought of you in silence and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. I Love and Miss You. Your Loving Family, Husband Larry, Children and Grandchildren.
Published in The Times on June 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.