Mitzi Labash
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MITZI LABASH ON HER 13TH YEAR IN HEAVEN 5/8/1942 - 6/20/2007.
I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I thought of you in silence and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. I Love and Miss You. Your Loving Family, Husband Larry, Children and Grandchildren.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 20, 2020.