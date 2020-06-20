Mitzi Labash
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mitzi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mitzi Labash

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MITZI LABASH ON HER 13TH YEAR IN HEAVEN 5/8/1942 - 6/20/2007.

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. I thought of you in silence and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping, I have you in my heart. I Love and Miss You. Your Loving Family, Husband Larry, Children and Grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved