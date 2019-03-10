Molley Renee Lanham

ST. JOHN - Molley Renee Lanham, age 19 of St. John, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Hanover Central High School, Class of 2018. Molley was a varsity high school soccer captain. She was so unapologetically herself. Molley was spunky, fashionable, and unique in every way imaginable. She will be remembered for her love and kindness for all, especially animals. Molley is survived by her parents: Stacy (Mark) Spejewski; sisters: Lauren Lanham, Lindsey Lanham; stepbrother, Logan Spejewski; step sister, Madison Spejewski; maternal grandparents: Stephen and Nancy Krull; paternal grandparents, Leilani and Raymond Suchanuk; paternal step-grandparents, Lorraine and Raymond Napiwocki; great grandma, Irene Titak; her cat, Opal Rey Trinity; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michaels Church in Schererville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, to honor Molley's love for animals, donations may be made to Humane Indiana.org. www.burnsfuneral.com