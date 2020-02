Molley Renee Lanham

In Loving Memory of Our Granddaughter on Her First Anniversary in Heaven

2/25/2019 - 2/25/2020

Our eyes still shed tears and our hearts remain broken. We loved you yesterday, we love you today and we will love you all our tomorrows. Your beauty and lasting presence will never be forgotten. The angels in Heaven welcomed you home and now you have peace.

Love, Grandmother Leilani & Papa Raymond