Momcilo Markos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Momcilo Markos age 77, of Schererville, passed away on April 22, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Ljubica; sons: Milan (Alissa), Ranko (Sarah) Markos; daughter, Milica (Craig) Wilson; grandchildren: Milan Jr., Lilijana, Ava, Mila and Franklin; sister, Ilinka Ilic and sister-in-law, Djuka Markos; numerous nieces and nephews, family Kumovi and life long family friends here and in Serbia.

Funeral service will be held on April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville with Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calument Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invitied to visit with Momcilo's family on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Momcilo was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthiodox Church and SNF Lodge 171, and a retired employee of the Inland Steel Company.