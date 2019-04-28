Momcilo Markos

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Schererville, IN
Obituary
Momcilo Markos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Momcilo Markos age 77, of Schererville, passed away on April 22, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Ljubica; sons: Milan (Alissa), Ranko (Sarah) Markos; daughter, Milica (Craig) Wilson; grandchildren: Milan Jr., Lilijana, Ava, Mila and Franklin; sister, Ilinka Ilic and sister-in-law, Djuka Markos; numerous nieces and nephews, family Kumovi and life long family friends here and in Serbia.

Funeral service will be held on April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville with Rev. Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calument Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invitied to visit with Momcilo's family on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Momcilo was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthiodox Church and SNF Lodge 171, and a retired employee of the Inland Steel Company.
Published in The Times on Apr. 28, 2019
