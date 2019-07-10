Mona M. Pilant (1933 - 2019)
  • "Phil, We are sorry to learn about your lost. We will..."
    - Reginald Jones
  • "May she forever rest in peace with the Lord. Donald & Mary..."
    - Donald &Mary LISTON
  • "To the mother of my best friend who always had a smile...."
    - Jim and Brooke Bozek
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mona M. Pilant

CROWN POINT, IN - Mona M. Pilant, age 85, of Crown Point passed away July 7, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Philip (Holly) Hough and Marvin Hough; grandchildren, Michelle Wicks, Amber (Dustin) Bator, Corey (Shannon) Hough and Megan Dillman; great-grandchildren, Addison, Rylee, Spencer, Austin, Scarlett, Timothy and Gabriel. Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Pilant.

Friends may greet the family on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Mona briefly worked for Inland Steel out of high school, but spent most of her life tending to her home and family. She enjoyed traveling and spending winters as a snowbird near Frostbite, FL. Mona will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on July 10, 2019
