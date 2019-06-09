Monica A. Kujawa

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Monica A. Kujawa, age 75, of Cedar Lake passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters: Loretta Kujawa, Rose Minter, and Colleen Kujawa; two grandsons: Matthew and Jesse Minter; and brother, Dennis Peterson. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Kujawa.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of Rt 41 & 129th Ave) Cedar Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church with Fr. Mike Surufka, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery.

Monica was born in Chicago, grew up in Cedar Lake, and attended Crown Point schools. She met her husband while working together at Wisconsin Steel. She had a great sense of humor and was a very loving, generous, and gentle person who always encouraged her daughters to be compassionate and caring. Monica will greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com