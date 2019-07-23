Monica I. Szmul

May 5, 1937-July 20, 2019

GLENS FALLS-Monica Irene (Stankiewicz) Szmul, or 'Mona' has moved on to her Heavenly home Saturday, July 20, 2019. She now is at rest in the loving arms of her Lord Jesus Christ. She started life in Brooklyn, New York in difficult circumstances. She and her siblings rose above these circumstances and developed strong bonds.

At 17 Mona married Tony Szmul, her husband of 45 years. Together they had two sons and worked hard in Stamford, Connecticut to better their lives. Eventually the family was able to relocate and purchase Kathy's Motel in Lake George, New York. The motel thrived with many repeat guests until their retirement and its sale in 1986. Aside from Mona's gift of hospitality she was a wiz at organization and efficiency. She worked in addition to the motel as a teacher's aide in both Stamford and Lake George. There the staff and children loved her and her thoughtfulness with cards, kind words, and gifts. After her retirement and Tony's death in 2000; Mona became the epitome of an active senior citizen. Her Faith in God became more important and she was a faithful participant of the Women's Bible Study and member of her church, Pine Knolls Alliance. She also volunteered over 2000 hours at Glens Falls Hospital, was a frequent pinochle player at the Queensbury Senior Center, sponsord several children overseas, loved to go out for lunch with friends, was a life-time member of Weight Watchers, traveled world wide with her buddy Dotty Smith, and enjoyed word puzzles, trivia, and game nights with her family and friends. She was a generous person not just with finances but with her time, listening ear, prayers, cards and gifts. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Even in death Mona has thought of others by the selflless gift of donating her body to science.

She is survived by her two sons, Edward and Joseph, their wives Noreen and Monika; and grandchildren, Anthony, Nora, Anne, and Emily; her sister of Long Beach California, Reenie Viska; nephews, Greg and Thomas; and niece, Theresa.

There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charilty of your choosing. All are invited to remember Mona and celebrate her life in their own way.