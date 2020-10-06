1/
Morman L. Floyd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Morman L. Floyd

HAMMOND, IN - Morman L Floyd, age 95, of Hammond, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Judy (Efriam) Juarez; grandchildren Efriam (Janessa) Juarez Jr, Tiffany Juarez, and Vicki (Joel) Quiroga; great grandchildren Matie, Kallie, Mauricio, Aubrey, Eloise, and Mackenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth W Floyd.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Morman was a Veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats fan; but his true passion was his family. He was a true giver in every sense of the word, delivering Meals on Wheels for 30 years, and never missing the opportunity to help other Veterans. Morman was a kind and loving man and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

www.fagenmiller.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
(219) 365-2674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved