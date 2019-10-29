Muriel J. Hernandez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel J. Hernandez.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Muriel J. Hernandez

FLORAL CITY, FL - Muriel J. Hernandez, 80, of Floral City, FL, passed away on October 26, 2019, the daughter of Amos and Bertha Baird. Muriel was a graduate of Hammond Tech and the Purdue University LPN Nursing Program. She retired from Munster Community Hospital, Munster, IN. She volunteered for the Red Cross, was a founding member of Nursing Union #1199 in Gary, IN, and a member of the Salvation Army Home League. Muriel was preceded in death by her son, Michael; four sisters, and a brother.

Survivors include her children, Richard Moss; Roger Moss (Cathy); Pamela Kocoras (John Karpus); and Jamison Hernandez. HEINZ FUNERAL HOME, Inverness, FL.
Published in The Times on Oct. 29, 2019
bullet Purdue University bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.