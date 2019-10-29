Muriel J. Hernandez

FLORAL CITY, FL - Muriel J. Hernandez, 80, of Floral City, FL, passed away on October 26, 2019, the daughter of Amos and Bertha Baird. Muriel was a graduate of Hammond Tech and the Purdue University LPN Nursing Program. She retired from Munster Community Hospital, Munster, IN. She volunteered for the Red Cross, was a founding member of Nursing Union #1199 in Gary, IN, and a member of the Salvation Army Home League. Muriel was preceded in death by her son, Michael; four sisters, and a brother.

Survivors include her children, Richard Moss; Roger Moss (Cathy); Pamela Kocoras (John Karpus); and Jamison Hernandez. HEINZ FUNERAL HOME, Inverness, FL.
Published in The Times on Oct. 29, 2019
