Muriel S. Rappaport

CHICAGO, IL/BOULDER, CO - Muriel S. Rappaport born April 11, 1923 passed away March 4, 2020.Muriel lived a full life as a Chicago native who traveled the world and spent her last six months in Boulder, CO. Her appreciation of city life and culture of her beloved Chicago was enriched by a newfound appreciation of the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains.

Beloved daughter of late Anita and Selig Katz. Loving wife of the late Dr. Ernest Rappaport. Dear sister of the late Alan (Myrette) Katz. Caring auntie of Suzanne Harney and Clarissa (Paul) King.

Memorial gifts can be made to Boulder Community Health Foundation, Red Lipstick Fund, P.O Box 19320, Boulder, CO 80308.