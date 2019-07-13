Mychajlo "Michael" Tkachuk

MUNSTER, IN - Mychajlo "Michael" Tkachuk of Munster, age 96, peacefully passed to eternal life on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Survived by cherished wife, Nettie Zaluzec; children, Nestor (Karen) Zaluzec, Peter (Rita) Zaluzec, Daniel (Geri-Ann) Zaluzec, Eugene (Marianne) Zaluzec, Matthew (Michelle) Zaluzec; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his first wife, Stefania Tkachuk.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 Directly at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 8624 White Oak Ave, Munster, IN 46321 at 11:00 AM with Fr. Yurij Sakvuk officiating. Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hammond IN. Michael will lie in state at the church Monday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service. SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services. 219.322.7766.

Michael retired from US Steel Iron Works in South Chicago, IL with 25 years of dedicate service. He was ever so proud of becoming a US Citizen and helped many families immigrate to the United States from Ukraine. Michael was an avid gardener. He loved his vegetable and flower gardens and grew some of the best roses in Northwest Indiana. He was dedicated to the Ukrainian Catholic Church and was a lifelong parishioner at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Munster, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church would be appreciated.

