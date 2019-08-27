Myra H. Mills (nee DeVries)

MUNSTER, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Myra H. Mills (nee DeVries) age 74 of Munster, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Myra is survived by her loving sons: Al Mills, Steve (Beth) Mills, and Scott (Patti) Mills. Cherished grandmother of: Kayla Mills, Addison Mills, Evan Mills, Ella Mills, Ryan Mills, and Jacob Mills. Also surviving is her sister Darlene Roe of Glendale, AZ. Myra was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold J. Mills, parents Tunis and Alma (nee Schmidt) DeVries, brothers Dale and Glenn DeVries.

Friends may visit with the the family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 4:00 to 7:30 PM with services immediately following. Interment private.

Myra worked for Almira's Bakery in Hammond, Indiana for 14 years and two years at Wicker Park as a hostess. Myra was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com