Myrtle Bee Cunningham

DEMOTTE, IN - Myrtle Bee Cunningham, 88, of Demotte, passed away on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving children, Tonna (Jim) Lowery, Terri (Pat) Bartnik, Tammie (Chris) Rowen, Tim (Nancy) Cunningham; nine adoring grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; special friend, Barbara Cardwell, and numerous additional loving family and friends. Myrtle was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard in 1994, her parents and three brothers.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment, Memory Lane, Crown Point, IN. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.