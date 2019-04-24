Myrtle Ensweiler

LOWELL, IN - Myrle Ensweiler 92, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, James (Jann nee Boone), Frank, William (Glenda nee Law), Michael (Debbie nee Cole); grandchildren, Christopher (Debbie) Ensweiler, Matthew (Tiana) Ensweiler , Rebecca (Michael) Niedzielski, Evan and Emily Ensweiler; great grandchildren, Mazzy, Mathew, Lukas and Zoey Ensweiler; a number of siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Jean nee Hardesty; parents, Frank and Helen Ensweiler; siblings, James Ensweiler, Rhoda Cline.

Myrle served in the Naval Air Corps during WWII; graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA and was a 42 year member of FBI National Academy Association. He was a former Lowell Police Commissioner, Chief of Police, Port Richey, FL and retired Captain of Gary Police Department.

Visitation, Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Private Burial will take place in St. Edward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice. www.sheetsfuneral.com