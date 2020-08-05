Myrva A. Hobbs

GARY, IN - Myrva A. Hobbs, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. Myrva was born on March 3, 1933 in East Chicago, IN, to George and Anne Sevulka.

On January 11, 1951 in Gary, IN she married James D. Hobbs, who preceded her in death. Surviving Myrva are her children: Nancy Rusnak of Miller Beach, Susan Williams of Valparaiso, James (Merle) Hobbs of New Carlisle, Chuck (Lisa) Hobbs of La Porte, Laurie (Mark) Pleva of Michiana Shores, Kathy (Mark Murphy) Hobbs of South Bend, and Donna Muchesko, who was like family; 11 grandchildren: Jim (Anda) Rusnak of Colorado Springs, CO, Steve Rusnak of Valparaiso, Amy Perry of Valparaiso, Erin (Jack) Lively of Valparaiso, Renee (Ryan) McKinnon of Valparaiso, Michelle (Jim Shellito) Hobbs of Michigan City, James (Tracy) Hobbs of Valparaiso, Jennifer (Tom) Cooper of Cleveland, OH, Michael (Lindsay) Vaiceliunas of Colorado Springs, CO, Steven Pleva of Michiana Shores and Megan Pleva of Michigan City; 17 great-grandchildren: Ryan, Alex, Nicholas, Lucas, Micah, Cameron, Natalie, James, Maggie, Landon, Elliott, AJ, Benny, Julianne, Sophia, Michael, and Lily; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Myrva was a homemaker, who enjoyed art. She took classes at the Art Institute while in high school and continued doing oil paintings all her life. Myrva enjoyed spending time with her family, going antiquing, and meeting family and friends for lunch. She loved dogs and watching Notre Dame and Chicago Bears football. Myrva was a member and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN.

A private family celebration has been held. Cremation has taken place with CUTLER FUNERAL HOME and Cremation Center, La Porte.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Jim Hobbs, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, IN 46350, the Guardians of the Green Mile, PO Box 182, Portage, IN 46368, or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com