Nadine H. (Coffman) Schuster

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering prayers for Nadine, Ray and the family from far..."
    - Don Schuster
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with Ray, and the whole..."
    - Betsy & Larry Schuster
  • "So sorry for your loss. "
    - Amy Laszlo
  • "What a wonderful Aunt anyone could ask for she had a heart..."
    - Debbie Cooper
  • "A good neighbor and fellow church member, and a close..."
    - Karen Epson-McMahon

Nadine H. Schuster (nee Coffman)

HEBRON, IN - Nadine H. Schuster (nee Coffman), age 86, of Hebron, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Raymond Schuster; son: Tim (Carol) Schuster; daughter: Marie (Michael) Price; son-in-law: Kim Kinne; six grandchildren: Steven (Jennifer) Kinne; Kristen (George) Tenney, Kate (Nathan) Robinson; Rebecca (Bob) Boldon; Mathieu (Tanya) Price; and Amanda Price; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Nadine was preceded in death by her daughter: Pamela Kinne; son: Matthew Schuster; parents: George and Ione Coffman; brother: Richard Coffman; and sister: Leona Benitez. Nadine enjoyed crocheting, caring for her pets, and was a member of the St. Helen's Altar and Rosary Society.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with Fr. Frank Torres officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Nadine's honor to VNA Hospice or St. Helen Catholic Church.Sign Nadine's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 996-2821.


logo
Funeral Home
Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Hebron
624 N. Main Street
Hebron, IN 46341
(219) 996-2821
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Times on Mar. 28, 2019
