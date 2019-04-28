Nancy A. Schultz

LANSING, IL - Nancy A. Schultz, age 77 of Lansing, IL passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Ruth) Mares, Philip (Nancy) Mares and John (Lori) Schultz; grandchildren, Rae Klein, Ken Mills, Scott Mares and Amanda Koerick; and great grandchildren, Gage, Ken, Scott, Alexandra, Ella, Lisi, Darryl, Kaiden and Tyler. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Darwin and Hilda Shipman; husbands, Philip Steven Mares and Felix L. Schultz; and daughter, Claire Schultz.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Pastor Leroy Childress officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service.

Nancy was an avid Cub's, Beatles and Blackhawk's fan. She was a doting grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.