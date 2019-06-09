Nancy Anne Still

VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy Anne Still, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born July 7, 1943 in Valparaiso to Henry and Anna (Soliday) Still, Jr. Nancy graduated from Liberty Township High School and worked in food preparation at Porter Memorial Hospital for years before becoming a Housekeeper at Valparaiso University. She enjoyed challenging board games, solving puzzles, and tending to her beloved dogs. Nancy will be remembered as a strong and determined woman with a big heart. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Dennis H. (Rita) Still of Maryland; her uncle, Paul Soliday of Valparaiso; her aunt, Bertha Still of Chesterton; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sharon Dietz.

A funeral service will begin on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.